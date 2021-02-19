AARP South Carolina hosts COVID-19 town hall with state and medical leaders

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday morning, AARP South Carolina hosted a statewide telephone town hall with state and medical experts. Leaders are hoping to bring information to older South Carolinians about the COVID-19 vaccine and the distribution process in the state.

Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell took part in the call. Participants were able to ask the experts their COVID-19-related questions.

Officials say coronavirus has been devastating for older South Carolinians, with 95% of all lives lost to the virus, ages 50 or older.