Attorney General Alan Wilson reacts to the suspension of SC’s recent abortion ban

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One day after the Fetal Heartbeat Bill was signed into law, a judge in federal court ordered that the law be suspended amid a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the following statement in reaction to the judge’s ruling.

“We believe the Heartbeat Law is constitutional and deserves a vigorous defense to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary. Every generation has a right and a duty to revisit issues as important as this one. The Heartbeat Law protects life. Nothing is more important or fundamental. Today’s temporary restraining order is only a first step, but the legal fight has just begun. We look forward to further arguing why this law should be valid.”