New, clearer pictures beamed back from NASA’s Mars Rover
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WOLO) – One day after landing on Mars, NASA’s Perserverance Mars Rover has sent back two pictures with much more clarity than the original photos beamed back.
The camera on the #PerseveranceRover:#Mars2020 pic.twitter.com/aaBOmdPdQ3
— Josh Berry (@_joshberry) February 18, 2021
The new images give a better idea of the surrounding landscape where the rover landed. The vehicle is healthy, according to officials, after landing on a flat, safe surface in Jezero Crater with just 1 degree of tilt and relatively small rocks nearby. For now, the systems still are being checked. It will be at least a week before the rover starts driving.
The river delta — awash 3 billion to 4 billion years ago — is just over 1 mile (2 kilometers) away. Scientists consider it the most likely place to find rocks with evidence of past microscopic life.