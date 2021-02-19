New, clearer pictures beamed back from NASA’s Mars Rover

1/3 NASAPerservere This Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 photo provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover lowered towards the surface of Mars during its powered descent. (NASA via AP)

2/3 NASAPerservere "An open horizon, with so much to explore. Can’t wait to get going. " (@NASAPerservere)

3/3 NASAPerservere "Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can’t wait to find out." (@NASAPerservere)





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WOLO) – One day after landing on Mars, NASA’s Perserverance Mars Rover has sent back two pictures with much more clarity than the original photos beamed back.

The new images give a better idea of the surrounding landscape where the rover landed. The vehicle is healthy, according to officials, after landing on a flat, safe surface in Jezero Crater with just 1 degree of tilt and relatively small rocks nearby. For now, the systems still are being checked. It will be at least a week before the rover starts driving.

The river delta — awash 3 billion to 4 billion years ago — is just over 1 mile (2 kilometers) away. Scientists consider it the most likely place to find rocks with evidence of past microscopic life.