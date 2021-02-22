Rebirth Enterprise’s programs aim to lessen the stress for people like teachers and first responders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One business is looking to help people like teachers and first responders ease their stress during the pandemic.

Curtis spoke with Rebirth Enterprise’s Executive Director Doris Drake about her Youth Development and Mental Health training programs.

She says both programs will help students, teachers, first responders and others learn how to manage their stress levels during these trying times.

For more information on the Youth Development program, visit Rebirth Enterprise’s website.

You can also visit the Mental Health training program’s website as well for details on that program.

If you need to speak to someone about the programs, you can either call 803-318-2555 or 1-888-350-6545.