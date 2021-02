Greenville Zoo welcomes new giraffe calf!

1/3 Greenville Zoo Giraffe Calf Source: @greenvillezoo - Twitter

2/3 Greenville Zoo Giraffe Calf 2 Source: @greenvillezoo - Twitter

3/3 Greenville Zoo Giraffe Calf 3 Source: @greenvillezoo - Twitter





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Greenville Zoo welcomed a new addition over the weekend. 14-year-old Autumn the giraffe gave birth to a new calf on Sunday. According to the Greenville Zoo, the calf is a girl, but she does not have a name yet.

She is exactly six feet tall and weighs in at a healthy 148.5 pounds. Masai giraffes are on the endangered species list. Only an estimated 35,000 of them live in the wild.