Staley’s 2021 Class Features Four McDonald’s All-Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. – All four of South Carolina head women’s basketball’s 2021 signees earned McDonald’s All-America status today, the organization announced this afternoon. Sania Feagin (Ellenwood, Ga./Forest Park), Bree Hall (Dayton, Ohio/Wayne), Raven Johnson (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake Saniya Rivers (Wilmington, N.C./Ashley) were among the 24 high school girls selected to this year’s team. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a McDonald’s All-American Game, but a virtual celebration is being planned.

A 6-foot-3 forward, Feagin is ranked No. 4 overall in the Class of 2021 and the top forward in the group. Currently a finalist for the Naismith Trophy for Girls’ High School Player of the Year, she has posted 19.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game this season. Forest Park is 19-5 heading into the postseason this week.

A 5-foot-11 guard from Dayton, Ohio, Hall is ranked No. 14 overall in the Class of 2021. She has helped Wayne to a 16-3 record this season to earn district and conference player of the year honors. Her 25.7 points per game season propelled her into the all-time scoring record at her high school and came with 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game as well.

A 5-foot-8 guard, Johnson is ranked No. 2 overall in the Class of 2021 and the top point guard in the group. Currently a finalist for the Naismith Trophy for Girls’ High School Player of the Year, she is taking Westlake into the playoffs this week with a 15-0 record. Johnson is averaging 15.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 steals this season.

A 6-foot guard, Rivers is ranked No. 3 overall in the Class of 2021 and the No. 2 guard in the group. Averaging 34.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.1 steals and 5.8 assists this season, she is was a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy for Girls’ High School Player of the Year. She has led Ashley High to a Mideastern Conference title this season and passed the 2,000 career points mark earlier this season.

The Gamecocks’ four selections are more than any other program’s signing class and account for four of the seven who have signed to play in the SEC next season. In her career at South Carolina, Staley has already coached 13 McDonald’s All-Americans, including 10 she signed as freshmen. Of the 11 Gamecocks on the 2020-21 roster, six were McDonald’s All-Americans in high school – Brea Beal , Aliyah Boston , Zia Cooke , Destanni Henderson , Destiny Littleton and Eniya Russell .