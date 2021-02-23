LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – It was another simple, budget friendly, and yummy Manmade Gourmet cooking experience this week, with southwest chicken and rice. The preparation is pretty simple, and with a total cost under $15 bucks to feed the family, you really can’t go wrong. You can even put your own spin on it, adding Rotel or other spicy goodness that temps your taste buds.

Here is what you need:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chile peppers

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (8.75 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

2 packets of Spanish rice

Shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 green pepper

1/2 yellow or red onion

1 packet of taco power

sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

1 pinch ground cumin

Here is what you do:

PRO TIP: You can pre-cook your chicken, either in an Instant Pot, or even saute so it pulls apart quick and easy, leaving a nice shred.

Dice up onion and peppers

Hand tear chicken, and put it to the side

Bring water in a medium pot, and put rice in to cook (follow directions on packet)

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat, and add peppers, onions, and tomatoes and saute until juices run clear

PRO TIP: If you use canned vegetables, be sure to rinse off the preservatives and sodium

Once peppers and onions are soft, add corn, beans, and green chile peppers

Reduce heat and let simmer for about 20 minutes

When the rice is done, add in the taco seasoning

Once everything is done, place the rice in a large baking dish

Cover rice with vegetable mix from stove

Put chicken on top

Cover with cheese, and serve!

PRO TIP: You can top with seasoning, sour cream (or the more healthy Greek yogurt option), head to the Eatin’ Table, and enjoy!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook