U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina announces resignation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Tuesday, United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced that he is resigning. McCoy says his resignation will be effective at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 28.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve our great nation and our beloved State of South Carolina as United States Attorney,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy in a resignation letter to the President. “Working daily with the dedicated public servants of this office to impartially enforce the rule of law, defend our Constitution, and make our communities safer is a privilege for which I will be forever grateful.”

McCoy’s time as a U.S. attorney began on March 30, 2020, when he was appointed to the interim position before later being confirmed by the Senate.

During U.S. Attorney McCoy’s term, officials say the office collected over $54 million for taxpayers.

“Pandemic or not, there was no safe harbor in South Carolina for those who violated federal law on my watch,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “This is because the men and women of this office across our criminal, civil, appellate, and administrative divisions, along with our law enforcement partners, worked tirelessly to pursue justice for the people of South Carolina.”

U.S. Attorney McCoy established the South Carolina COVID Strike Team, prosecuted individuals involved in corruption, targeted serious drug and gun crimes and fought against human trafficking among other accomplishments.

U.S. Attorney McCoy thanked Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott for their support during his tenure.

“South Carolina is truly blessed with the leadership of our two United States Senators, as well as those serving our great state in the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “I depart the office confident that my successor will inherit an incredibly dedicated and talented team and be ready to hit the ground running.”