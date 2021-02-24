Consumer News: Instacart partnering with Walgreens, a new vehicle from Kia and more!

CNN– A month after the GameStop trading frenzy, the company is looking for a new CFO. GameStop announced Tuesday their Executive President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell will resign March 26. The company hinted the move is to help transform the company into an online retailer. The company announced last fall it was planning on closing up to 450 stores around the world. In GameStop’s most recent reported quarter, it posted a net loss of $18.8 million.

Instacart is expanding its business by announcing a partnership with Walgreens for same-day delivery on medications and other drug store purchases. Instacart says it will be offered at nearly 8,000 Walgreens stores in the coming weeks. The delivery app mainly uses independent contractors who shop for the items and then deliver them. Instacart now partners with Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sephora, Staples and Walmart.

Kia’s next generation minivan isn’t exactly a minivan. In fact, it doesn’t look like a minivan at all. Kia doesn’t even mention the word minivan. Instead, Kia is calling its newest creation the ‘Kia Carnival Multi-Purpose Vehicle,’ describing the design as “boxy” and “SUV-like.” Experts say the branding change appears to be a reflection of the decreasing popularity of minivans. The new car still has three rows of seating for seven or eight passengers. It’s expected to go on sale later this year.