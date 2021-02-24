Prisma Health says their vaccine supply is still below what they requested

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health says its vaccine supply is still far below what it requested. During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, officials with the medical group say they’ve requested more than 60,000 vaccines, and so far have only received 16,000.

Prisma officials also addressed apprehension in minority communities and what they are doing to bridge the gap.

Prisma also announced that its Mobile Vaccine Clinics are up and running in rural communities throughout the state.