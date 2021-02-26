Prisma Health changing COVID-19 testing hours due to drop in demand

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health says they are changing the hours for their COVID-19 testing sites due to a drop in demand. Beginning Monday, Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia will shift from testing all weekdays, to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Prisma says the community-based testing site at Columbia Place Mall has now closed as well.

There are still hundreds of sites you can get tested at throughout the state. To find a testing site near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.