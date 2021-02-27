Gamecock Men’s Soccer Takes Down Wofford

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- South Carolina men’s soccer pushed its home match winning streak to four with a 2-1 victory over Wofford on Saturday afternoon at Stone Stadium. Carolina freshmen Lorenzo Nagy and Peter Clement accounted for the two goals as the Gamecocks improved to 3-2 against in-state foes this season.

Nagy opened the scoring at the 57-minute mark thanks to the Andrew Halloran assist to give the garnet and black a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

A Wofford goal at the 79-minute mark tied the match at 1-1 before Clement’s goal in the 82nd minute off the Spencer Mallion assist gave the Gamecocks the 2-1 lead they wouldn’t surrender.

The Terriers held an 8-6 advantage in shots and 7-1 lead in corner kicks. The match featured a combined 23 fouls and four cards.

Ryan Bilichuk earned the win in net.

SCORING SUMMARY

Lorenzo Nagy (SC): 57-minute mark

Brandon Oddy (Wofford): 79-minute mark

Peter Clement (SC): 82-minute mark

ASSIST SUMMARY

Andrew Halloran (SC): 57-minute mark

Meade Fowler (Wofford): 79-minute mark

Spencer Mallion (SC): 82-minute mark