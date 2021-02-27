Gamecock Softball Takes Two on Saturday In Gamecock Invitational
COLUMBIA, S.C. —- No. 18 South Carolina softball’s Jordan Fabian posted a team-best four hits in Saturday’s two games as the Gamecocks swept the day against Seton Hall and Longwood. Carolina opened the day with a 3-1 victory over the Pirates before closing the day with a 12-2 run-rule victory in five innings against the Lancers.
Fabian shined at the plate, posting a .667 batting average between the two games with a home run and her first career triple. Kassidy Krupit continued her successful start to the year, as well, with a team-best three RBI.
Rachel Vaughan (2-0) and Leah Powell (2-0) earned the wins in the circle while Kelsey Oh (1) earned her first save of the season.
With the wins, Carolina improved to 32-0 over the past seven years in the Gamecock invitational. South Carolina moved to 8-1 in the 2021 season following Saturday’s action.
CAROLINA 3 | SETON HALL 1 – RECAP
Kassidy Krupit’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth as well as a Jordan Fabian double in the second proved to be the difference as the Gamecocks defeated Seton Hall, 3-1, in their opening Saturday game.
Rachel Vaughan produced in the circle, going six innings with only one run allowed with a strikeout.
Katie Prebble finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate in the game while Fabian went 2-for-3.
SOUTH CAROLINA 12 | LONGWOOD 2 – RECAP
A five-run first inning and seven more in the fourth was enough for the Gamecocks to earn a 12-2 run-rule victory over a scrappy Longwood team in the second game on Saturday in the Gamecock Invitational.
Carolina finished with eight hits in the game, including a 2-for-3 performance from Jordan Fabian.
Leah Powell (2-0) earned the win. She posted five strong innings with just one earned run and five strikeouts.
NOTABLE
- South Carolina is now an incredible 32-0 over the past seven seasons in the Gamecock Invitational.
- Mackenzie Boesel reached base in both games on Saturday. Dating back to last season, she’s now reached base in 28-straight games.
- Have a week Kassidy Krupit. She’s posted an 8-for-16 week in six games with five runs, three home runs, a double and a team-best 14 RBI.
- The Carolina pitching staff has shined in its six games this week. Four diffent pitchers (Rachel Vaughan, Bailey Betenbaugh, Leah Powell and Karsen Ochs) have earned wins while another (Kelsey Oh) has earned a save. The group has posted a 1.24 ERA with just six earned runs allowed.
- Carolina improved to 340-222 in 11 seasons under the direction of head coach Beverly Smith.