Gamecock Softball Takes Two on Saturday In Gamecock Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- No. 18 South Carolina softball’s Jordan Fabian posted a team-best four hits in Saturday’s two games as the Gamecocks swept the day against Seton Hall and Longwood. Carolina opened the day with a 3-1 victory over the Pirates before closing the day with a 12-2 run-rule victory in five innings against the Lancers.

Fabian shined at the plate, posting a .667 batting average between the two games with a home run and her first career triple. Kassidy Krupit continued her successful start to the year, as well, with a team-best three RBI.

Rachel Vaughan (2-0) and Leah Powell (2-0) earned the wins in the circle while Kelsey Oh (1) earned her first save of the season.

With the wins, Carolina improved to 32-0 over the past seven years in the Gamecock invitational. South Carolina moved to 8-1 in the 2021 season following Saturday’s action.

CAROLINA 3 | SETON HALL 1 – RECAP

Kassidy Krupit’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth as well as a Jordan Fabian double in the second proved to be the difference as the Gamecocks defeated Seton Hall, 3-1, in their opening Saturday game.

Rachel Vaughan produced in the circle, going six innings with only one run allowed with a strikeout.

Katie Prebble finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate in the game while Fabian went 2-for-3.

SOUTH CAROLINA 12 | LONGWOOD 2 – RECAP

A five-run first inning and seven more in the fourth was enough for the Gamecocks to earn a 12-2 run-rule victory over a scrappy Longwood team in the second game on Saturday in the Gamecock Invitational.

Carolina finished with eight hits in the game, including a 2-for-3 performance from Jordan Fabian .

Leah Powell (2-0) earned the win. She posted five strong innings with just one earned run and five strikeouts.

NOTABLE

South Carolina is now an incredible 32-0 over the past seven seasons in the Gamecock Invitational.

Mackenzie Boesel reached base in both games on Saturday. Dating back to last season, she’s now reached base in 28-straight games.

reached base in both games on Saturday. Dating back to last season, she’s now reached base in 28-straight games. Have a week Kassidy Krupit . She’s posted an 8-for-16 week in six games with five runs, three home runs, a double and a team-best 14 RBI.

. She’s posted an 8-for-16 week in six games with five runs, three home runs, a double and a team-best 14 RBI. The Carolina pitching staff has shined in its six games this week. Four diffent pitchers ( Rachel Vaughan , Bailey Betenbaugh , Leah Powell and Karsen Ochs ) have earned wins while another ( Kelsey Oh ) has earned a save. The group has posted a 1.24 ERA with just six earned runs allowed.

, , and ) have earned wins while another ( ) has earned a save. The group has posted a 1.24 ERA with just six earned runs allowed. Carolina improved to 340-222 in 11 seasons under the direction of head coach Beverly Smith .