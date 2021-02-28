Gamecock Softball Drops Game To Ranked Duke

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- No. 18 South Carolina softball dropped a 5-1 game to No. 16 Duke on Sunday afternoon at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. The Gamecocks closed out the week with a 6-1 record with four wins in the Gamecock Invitational over the weekend.

Alyssa Kumiyama blasted her first home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh with two outs but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils improved to 12-1 on the season.

Duke scored one in the first, two in the second and two in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead into the seventh.

Karsen Ochs (2-1) took the loss in the circle in 2.0 innings of work.

Carolina finished the day with five hits ( Carlie Henderson , Kenzi Maguire , Kassidy Krupit , Aaliyah White and Kumiyama).

NOTABLE

Carlie Henderson posted a 10-for-21 (.476) week with eight runs with four doubles and triples.

posted a 10-for-21 (.476) week with eight runs with four doubles and triples. Kassidy Krupit also shined at the plate going 9-for-19 five runs and 14 RBI to go along with three home runs.

also shined at the plate going 9-for-19 five runs and 14 RBI to go along with three home runs. Four different South Carolina pitchers earned wins this week ( Bailey Betenbaugh , Rachel Vaughan , Leah Powell and Karsen Ochs ). Kelsey Oh also earned a save.

, , and ). also earned a save. Of the 61 Carolina hits this week, 26 went for extra bases (43%).

Vaughan and Powell both earned two wins in the circle this week. Vaughan posted a 1.00 ERA in 14.0 innings of work. Powell finished the week holding opposing batters to a .130 batting average in 13 innings of work.