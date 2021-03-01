CDC: More than 77 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide so far

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 77 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered nationwide. The number is about 1.7 million doses higher than the day before, making for a seven day average of more than 1.8 million doses per day.

More than 15% of the population has now received at least one dose of vaccine.

For more information, visit the CDC’s vaccine page.