NY Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledges “unwanted flirtation”

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has acknowledged for the first time that some of his behavior with women had been “misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation,” and said he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state’s attorney general.

In a statement released yesterday amid mounting criticism from within his own party, Cuomo, a Democrat, said he had never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone. But he said he had teased people and made jokes about their personal lives in an attempt to be “playful.”

Cuomo, one of America’s most prominent governors, is facing the most serious challenge of his decade in office following claims he sexually harassed at least two women who worked for him.

Democrats in New York and around the nation aren’t rallying to his side, leaving him increasingly isolated from traditional allies.

His partial admission of wrongdoing came after a day of wrangling over who should investigate his workplace behavior. By day’s end Cuomo had given in to demands that Attorney General Letitia James control the inquiry.