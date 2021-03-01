OCSO looking for two individuals accused of using another man’s debit card

1/3 Debit Card 1 Suspects Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/3 DC 2 Suspects Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

3/3 DC 3 Suspect Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two individuals accused of using a Virginia man’s financial transaction card in Orangeburg County. On February 17, deputies say the victim called the OCSO, reporting that his debit card had been used in the county without his authorization. The man said he had previously driven through Orangeburg but had not stopped, and his bank notified that his card had been used for purchases at two Orangeburg businesses.

Deputies say they were able to track down images of two individuals they believe used the card. Those images are in the gallery above.

“These individuals managed to obtain this man’s card number, using it here,” said sheriff said. “If you recognize either of these individuals, we’re asking you give us a call.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.