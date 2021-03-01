South Carolina’s Wes Clarke Earns Second Straight National Player of the Week Honor

TUCSON, Ariz. – University of South Carolina baseball junior Wes Clarke has been selected as a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, it was announced this morning (March 1). It is the second straight week that Clarke has earned that honor.

Clarke belted five home runs in three games last week, driving in eight while having a 1.833 slugging percentage and a .688 on-base percentage. The junior went 3-for-3 with three home runs, four runs scored, three RBI and two walks in the 12-4 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night. Clarke drove in a run and walked in a 3-2 win over in-state rival Clemson on Saturday. He then got back on the home run train on Sunday, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, four RBI and a walk in the 8-7 walk-off win against the Tigers.

Clarke is joined on the National Player of the Week list with McNeese State’s Will Dion, William Penn’s Chase Stratton, Vanderbilt’s Dominic Keegan, Lehigh’s Mason Black, West Virginia’s Kevin Brophy, Washington State’s Zane Mills, Florida Atlantic’s Matt Sparling and Florida’s Jacob Young.

Clarke and the Gamecocks travel to Winthrop to face the Eagles in Rock Hill Tuesday night (March 2) at 6 p.m.