CPD looking for teen accused of murder in the Capital Heights neighborhood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for a teen who is accused of a February murder in the Capital Heights neighborhood. Police say they have warrants for the arrest of 17-year-old Javion Harper.

Upon arrest, police say Harper will be charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officials say Harper is accused of fighting with the victim, Leroy Nix III, on the 100 block of Cardamon Court on February 23. Police say Nix was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police say they were originally called to the scene from a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots. On the scene, officials say they found two gunshot victims. Officials say the second injured male has been released from the hospital.

Police say Harper should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Harper or this incident, you’re asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.