LCSD arrests man after more than 80 catalytic converters are found in truck bed

1/2 Curtis Sebastian Crummie Curtis Sebastian Crummie Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/2 LCSD More Than 80 Catalytic Converters Catalytic converters found in the truck bed Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a man on Tuesday, after he was found with more than 80 catalytic converters. Officials say 41-year-old Curtis Sebastian Crummie has been charged with 85 counts of felony property crimes in connection with catalytic converters found in his possession, as well as the stolen truck and trailer he was using to transport them.

“We were called about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Shirway and Old Barnwell roads,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Someone spotted the catalytic converters in the bed of the truck and knew that didn’t look right.”

Deputies say they found Crummie near the truck and trailer at the scene, and that he had previously been inside a nearby business asking for money and to use the phone.

“The catalytic converters were reported stolen from a metal recycling shop in Orangeburg County; the truck and trailer were stolen from an adjacent business,” Koon said. “We’re working with sheriff’s office detectives there and sharing information that will help both of our ongoing investigations.”

Deputies say Crummie was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.