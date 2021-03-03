Newberry County deputies searching for man suspected of stealing a vehicle on Glenn Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching the Bachman Chapel and Claude Counts area for a man accused of stealing a vehicle on Glenn Street Wednesday. Deputies say they are looking for Cody Lee Geiger, who was later seen walking on Bachman Chapel.

Authorities describe Geiger as a white man who stands at 5’6″ and weighs about 125 lbs.

Deputies say they recovered the stolen vehicle, but are still searching the area for the suspect.