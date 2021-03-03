RCSD asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect at a Circle K on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of an armed robbery at the Circle K located at 806 Broad River Road. Deputies say the incident occurred on February 22 around 2:15 p.m.

RCSD provided surveillance footage of the incident.

Officials say the man walked to the counter, purchased a beer and then walked behind the counter, presenting a gun. Investigators say the gun was later determined to be a flare gun. Officials say the suspect then demanded the cashier open the cash register and took cash before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com. Officials say tipsters can remain anonymous and your tip could earn a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.