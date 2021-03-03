RCSD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect who used flare gun

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A convenience store was robbed last month by someone using a flare gun to demand money.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO shows armed robbery of Columbia area convenience store. *used a flare gun

*bought a beer first but left it

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department shared surveillance video from the afternoon of February 22 at a Circle K on Broad River Road.

The man bought a beer but then walked around the counter and pointed the gun at the cashier while demanding he open a safe and the cash register. The person got away with cash.

If you know who the person is contact Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.