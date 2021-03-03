RCSD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect who used flare gun
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A convenience store was robbed last month by someone using a flare gun to demand money.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO shows armed robbery of Columbia area convenience store.
*used a flare gun
*bought a beer first but left it pic.twitter.com/O1Cp1B2my7
— Josh Berry (@_joshberry) March 4, 2021
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department shared surveillance video from the afternoon of February 22 at a Circle K on Broad River Road.
The man bought a beer but then walked around the counter and pointed the gun at the cashier while demanding he open a safe and the cash register. The person got away with cash.
If you know who the person is contact Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.