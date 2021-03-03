RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – UPDATE: The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says Calvin Starks was located and is safe.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Richland County deputies need your help to find a missing man with a medical condition.

Authorities say Calvin Starks, 80, was last seen walking in the 700 block of Piney Grove Road between 4:30 and 5:00 this morning.

Deputies also say he has a condition which requires medication that he doesn’t have with him.

According to investigators, he was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt, white pants with paint on them, black shoes, glasses and a hat.

Deputies say he is approximately 5’6” tall and 160 lbs.

If you know where he is, please call 911.