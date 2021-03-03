SC State Museum invites your kids to participate in a virtual spring break camp this April

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for some spring break plans for your kids, the South Carolina State Museum can help. They’re holding an at-home virtual spring break camp from April 5-9. The camps are from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., and are for 6-11 year-olds.

The 90 minute zoom sessions will each feature a different theme such as natural history, S.T.E.A.M., art and more.

You can sign up for the entire week, or just certain days, by visiting scmuseum.org. Museum members can pay $80 for the whole week or $20 per day. Non-members can pay $100 for the whole week or $25 per day. Participants will receive a kit for each day they sign up for.