SCSO: Sumter man charged with shoving victim and driving her car without permission

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man accused of shoving a woman before driving off in her vehicle. Deputies say 47-year-old Parick McQuiller, of Loring Drive, faces charges of assault and battery, third degree and use of vehicle without permission.

On February 23, authorities say McQuiller is accused of driving a vehicle that belonged to the female victim, without her permission. Investigators say McQuiller also shoved the victim multiple times as she tried to stop him from driving her vehicle.

Officials say McQuiller was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released the same day.