SC Senate Majority Leader proposing bill that calls for the sale of state planes, citing misuse by officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says he is filing a bill that will keep state lawmakers grounded. Friday afternoon, Senator Massey announced the legislation calls for the sale of the state’s planes, citing reports of officials using the planes to go on vacations.

Massey says if they can’t be used responsibly, the planes ought to be sold.

Both The State newspaper and Hilton Head Island Packet recently reported state lawmakers using the planes unethically.