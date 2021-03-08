U.S., U.K. leadership react to Meghan and Harry interview

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is emphasizing America’s “special partnership” with the U.K. government in the wake of the bombshell interview in which Prince Harry and Meghan alleged racism and widespread misconduct within the royal family.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Meghan’s decision to speak about her struggles with mental health “takes courage” and said “that’s certainly something the president believes in.”

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is steadfastly refusing to comment on the explosive allegations of racism and dysfunction inside the royal family. Johnson says he admires the queen and the “unifying role that she plays” but in his experience the best thing for a prime minister to do is say nothing about the royal family.