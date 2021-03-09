Baseball’s Burgess Named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List

WICHITA, Kan. – Sophomore catcher Colin Burgess has been selected to the Buster Posey Award Watch List, it was announced this afternoon (March 9) by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission. Sixty-nine catchers were nominated for the award by their coaches. Because the award is given annually to the top division one collegiate catcher, the list will be updated to include other candidates until May 5, 2021.

Burgess has started seven games behind the plate in 2021 for the Gamecocks, hitting .292 with a pair of runs scored, a home run, five RBI and a .417 slugging percentage. The Lexington, Ky., native has thrown out five runners trying to steal, including a pair in the 1-0 win over Mercer (March 7). He was 2-for-4 with three RBI in the Opening Day win over Dayton (Feb. 19). He also had two hits in the win over the Flyers on Feb. 21.

The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, whom will be announced May 20, 2021. Ballots will be sent to the national voting panel at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 7, 2021 while the award will be presented at a time to be determined.

The Gamecocks are at The Citadel on Wednesday night (March 10) with a 6 p.m. first pitch.