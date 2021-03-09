Brookland Baptist partnering with Lexington Medical Center to open vaccine clinic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Brookland Baptist Church and the Lexington Medical Center will have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting this Thursday. It will be at the church at 1066 Sunset Boulevard from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.

The clinic will be open Mondays-Fridays at the same time, and on Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

“There is no greater service we can provide to our community members during these unprecedented times than to vaccinate them against COVID-19. That’s why Brookland Baptist Church is pleased to partner with Lexington Medical Center,” Reverend Dr. Charles B. Jackson Sr., senior pastor of Brookland Baptist Church, said. “Educating and encouraging our citizens to receive the vaccination are our top priorities. We’re committed to doing whatever we can to help stop the spread of this virus and save lives.”

Appointments are required. You can make an appointment by visiting www.lexmed.com/coronavirus/covid19-vaccine and clicking “request form.”