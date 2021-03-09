Consumer News: Apple is discontinuing the iMac Pro, Walmart adding more Beyond Meat options and more!

CNN– Apple says they’re discontinuing one of their former most-powerful computers, the iMac Pro. The tech giant says it will only be available until existing inventory runs out. Apple released the iMac Pro in 2017, but the computer hasn’t been updated in years. Apple says their tower computer, the Mac Pro, now exceeds the capabilities of the iMac Pro.

Walmart is juicing up its Beyond Meat offerings. Starting this week, more than 400 stores will be selling the Beyond Hot Italian Sausage. About 500 stores will also be adding the cookout classic value pack, which includes plant-based burger patties. Those were first sold at Walmart for a limited time last summer. The retailer has been selling Beyond Meat’s plant-based products since 2015.

According to a new report, Americans paid off nearly $83 billion in debt last year. Mandy Gaither has the full story.