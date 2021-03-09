Kershaw Co. Coroner’s Office releases identity of two individuals who died as a result of a house fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of two individuals who died as a result of a house fire on Lyttleton Street.

On March 5 at approximately 8 p.m., the Camden Fire Department and Camden Police Department say they were dispatched to 505 Lyttleton Street for reports of a residence on fire. On the scene, officials say they discovered the house fully involved with the fire and the roof had collapsed. Authorities say one resident, Julia Riley, was outside the home and being held back by bystanders preventing her from going back into the residence. Officials say firefighters were able to get Avery Smullen out of the residence, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Once in the residence, firefighters say they found Jeannetta Richardson deceased.

Authorities say autopsies revealed that both victims died as a result of smoke inhalation. According to autopsy findings, Smullen’s manner of death was ruled as homicide and Richardson’s was undetermined.

Investigators say the fire’s point of origin was the bedroom occupied by Richardson.