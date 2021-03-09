LCSD: Leesville man and woman arrested on drug charges

1/2 MCBEE, SERENA ANN Serena Ann McBee Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/2 GLADDEN, PATRICK KEITH Patrick Keith Gladden Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, a man and woman from Leesville were arrested after deputies found three one-pot meth labs in their truck last month. Deputies say Patrick Keith Gladden, 47, and Serena Ann McBee, 35, are each charged with trafficking meth and altering pseudoephedrine.

“We received a call to check on someone sleeping in the truck stop parking lot at I-20 and Longs Pond Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We determined Gladden was the man asleep in the car and he was at the truck stop with McBee.”

After finding the one-pot meth labs, deputies say they arrested Gladden and McBee and took them to the Lexington County Detention Center. Officials say they were released after meeting the conditions of their bond.