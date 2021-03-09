Sunset Blvd. reopens after traffic stop leads to arrest of armed robbery suspects

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —- One lane of the outbound lanes along I-20 at Sunset Boulevard/US-178 were blocked for nearly 3 hours as police conducted a traffic stop that led them to suspects they believe are connected to an armed robbery they say took place just minutes before.

After pulling the vehicle over, Lexington Police searched the vehicle and discovered two guns in the car with the suspects.

Lexington Police tells us they plan to release additional details regarding the traffic stop. We will bring you that information as soon as it becomes available.