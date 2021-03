Wells Fargo sets goal of net zero emissions by 2050

CNN– Wells Fargo is setting a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions, including from the companies and projects it finances, by 2050. The move follows suit with a long list of banks that have aligned their financial activities to the Paris Climate Accord, including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Wells Fargo is also earmarking $500 billion to support wind, solar and other sustainable finance projects by 2030.