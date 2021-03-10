LPD: Two suspects arrested for robbing a man attempting to sell them an iPhone

1/3 BRUNSON, GABRIEL MAURICE Gabriel Maurice Brunson Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

2/3 FLETCHER, SIERRA Sierra Fletcher Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

3/3 EwEb AfWEAUms W Weapons found is suspects' vehicle. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says they arrested two individuals Tuesday afternoon, after they allegedly robbed a man trying to sell them an iPhone.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., police say they were dispatched to a business parking lot on the 5400 block of Sunset Boulevard for reports of an armed robbery. According to police, the victim told them he had posted the iPhone for sale online and agreed to meet up and sell it to the suspects. When they met up, investigators say the victim walked up to the suspect’s car, handed them the iPhone when the suspect pointed a gun at him, told him to back up and drove off.

Authorities say the victim was able to report the suspects’ license plate. Officers patrolling the area say they located the vehicle and stopped it on Sunset Boulevard near I-20. In the vehicle, police say they found two handguns, along with an iPhone. Officers say they arrested Gabriel Brunson, Jr., age 18 of Hopkins, and Sierra Fletcher, age 31 of Columbia.

“This armed robbery is a good reminder that there can be risks with meeting strangers from the internet to sell or buy things", said Chief Terrence Green. "Please know that the Lexington Police Department has an Internet Purchase Exchange Location that is under video monitoring 24-hours a day. Telling someone that you’ll meet them at the police department is one step that can be taken to ensure your safety during these transactions.”

According to police, Brunson has been charged with conspiracy, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police say Fletcher faces charges of conspiracy, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Officials say both individuals were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.