Prisma Health offers Daylight Saving time tips

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s that time of the year again. We are getting ready to enjoy an extra hour of daylight. What may not be as enjoyable to some is the loss of an hour that we trade that additional sunshine for. Prisma health says they know making the transition can be a challenge and they are offering some ways to make it less of a burden to ‘Spring forward’ an hour.

Health officials with Prisma say the change in time, and loss of an hour between Saturday night March 13th and Sunday morning March 14th can take a tremendous toll on people, especially when it comes to their sleep. To try to make the move ahead a bit easier, Prisma suggests getting ‘good sleep’. The health facility says to do this you have to get ready for the change ahead of time to avoid ‘sleepiness, grogginess, and irritability’.

“Good sleep is a vital piece of leading a healthy life, and time change can be tough for both children and adults,” said Antoinette Williams Rutherford, MD, sleep medicine physician at Prisma Health. “It can throw off your sleep, appetite, attention span and mood. This is especially risky if you are already sleep deprived or not getting quality rest at night.”

Dr. Antoinette Williams Rutherford adds, “Because of the pandemic, many of us may be experiencing increased stress and our normal routines may have been disrupted due to spending more time at home. All of this can affect our sleeping habits,”…“There’s no better time than now to begin prioritizing a good night’s rest so that you can wake up to an energized mind and body.”

Below are some of the suggestions that Rutherford offers to help you and your family better adjust to the change before you’re staring at the clock with an hour less than you are accustomed to.

Begin transitioning now. It is best to make small adjustments beforehand, like going to sleep 15 minutes early for a couple of days then transitioning to 30 minutes early for a few more days, to allow your body time to make up for the hour it will lose.

Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night. Failure to get enough sleep can cause physical and mental health issues. Eliminate some of these risks by getting plenty of sleep on a regular basis.

Maintain your sleep schedule. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day will not only help you better adjust to time change but will also improve your overall sleep quality. Remember to maintain this schedule on the weekends as well.

Get active. Regular exercise increases your sleep drive and improves your overall sleep quality. If possible, complete your workout at least two hours before your bedtime to allow your body to fully decompress.

Avoid alcohol, tobacco and caffeine. These substances can interfere with your sleep habits and make it harder to fall asleep, thus disrupting your sleep throughout the night and affecting your performance the next day.

Create a nighttime routine. The environment in which you fall asleep is an imperative part of your overall sleep quality. Your room should be cool and quiet, and you should limit your use of electronics at least 30 minutes before bed as they can hinder the production of melatonin—the hormone which helps you sleep. Instead of scrolling on your phone or watching tv, transition your brain to a calm, relaxed mindset by reading a book or listening to soothing music.

Avoid long naps. Even if you’re feeling sluggish, taking a long nap during the day could make it harder to get a full night’s sleep. If you must take one, make sure it is no longer than 20 minutes.