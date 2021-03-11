GA’s Six Flags White Water now hiring for 2021 season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for a fun summer job, Georgia’s Six Flags White Water, named one of the nation’s top water parks, is now hiring for the 2021 season! Six Flags says they looking to hire team members for several positions, including the following:

Lifeguards

Water Park Rides

Food an​d Beverage

Security

Admissions

Retail

Water Park Services

Interested applicants must be at least 16-year-old and can apply on sixflagsjobs.com.