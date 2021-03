Biden administration calls crisis at the U.S., Mexico border ‘stressful challenge’

Border Patrol says they have seen an increase of incidents at the border in the last month

(CNN) — At the U.S., Mexico border, more than 100 thousand encounters and arrests of migrants in just the last four weeks.

There are now also a record number of children in Border Patrol custody. The Biden administration calling the situation there a ‘stressful challenge’.

Camilla Bernal has more the this story.