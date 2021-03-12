FBI: Anti-mask airline passenger arrested after urinating in cabin

DENVER (AP) – A Colorado man accused of disrupting an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Denver by refusing to wear a mask and then standing up and urinating in the cabin faces a federal charge of interfering with a flight crew and attendants.

The charge carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

Court records say the FBI arrested 24-year-old Landon Grier after the flight landed March 9.

The FBI affidavit says Grier swatted at an attendant when she asked him repeatedly to put on his mask.

Grier is represented by a federal public defender. They do no comment on pending cases.