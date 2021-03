No. 12 South Carolina falls to No. 19 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Thomas Farr struck out 10 batters for the University of South Carolina baseball team, but a three-run eighth lifted Texas over the Gamecocks, 4-1, Friday night (March 12) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Carolina was tagged with its first loss of the season, falling to 11-1 on the year.

Farr went six innings for the Gamecocks, setting a career-high in punchouts. He scattered seven hits and allowed a run with a walk. Texas starter Ty Madden went seven innings, allowing three hits and a run with five strikeouts and three walks.

The teams traded runs in the second inning. Braylen Wimmer’s sacrifice fly to right scored Josiah Sightler in the top of the second. Texas answered with a Mitchell Daly RBI single to knot the score at one.

Texas plated three in the bottom of the eighth. Eric Kennedy led off the inning with a triple off Will Sanders . After a walk and a stolen base, Zach Zubia doubled in a pair of runs to give the Longhorns a 3-1 lead. Texas added insurance with a DJ Petrinsky pinch hit RBI single.

Clarke had two of Carolina’s four hits on the night. Kennedy, Douglas Hodo III and Trey Faltine had two hits apiece for Texas.

POSTGAME NOTES

Farr’s previous career high in strikeouts was eight on Opening Day this season against Dayton on Feb. 19.

Clarke is hitting .419 on the season after his two hits on the night.

Carolina and Texas played their first game since the 2002 championship game on Friday night.

Jack Mahoney struck out the side in the seventh inning in relief of Farr. Mahoney has a 1.04 ERA after tonight’s contest.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Texas resume the three-game series Saturday afternoon (March 13) at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET). The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.