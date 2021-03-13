Gamecock softball falls to Arkansas in extra innings

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- No. 20 South Carolina dropped its series to No. 19 Arkansas with a 7-5 loss in 10 innings Saturday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. Carolina tied the game in the bottom of the seventh thanks to Kenzi Maguire’s RBI-squeeze bunt but a two-run home run in the top of the 10th proved to be the final difference maker in the Razorback’s series-sealing win.

The Gamecocks (13-5, 0-2 SEC) held a 4-2 lead through five innings, but a pair of costly errors and walks gave Arkansas (19-2, 2-0) the opportunity it needed to tie the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth. The Razorbacks eventually scored again in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead before Maguire’s bunt tied it at 5-5 through seven.

Karsen Ochs (2-2, 0-1 SEC) took the loss in the circle. Mary Haff (12-1, 2-0 SEC) earned the win.

Aaliyah White (1), Mackenzie Boesel (2), Maguire (3), Kassidy Krupit (1) and Jordan Fabian (1) were responsible for the eight Carolina hits.

Saturday’s loss marked the first time this season Carolina dropped back-to-back games.

With a hit, Kassidy Krupit now has a four-game hitting streak, the longest active on the team.

Kenzi Maguire and Mackenzie Boesel have led the way this weekend with two RBI for each of the graduates.

Speaking of Boesel, with a double in the Saturday contest she tied the school record for career doubles with 58.

The 10-inning game was Carolina’s first since 2016.