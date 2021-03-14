Boesel breaks school record as No. 20 South Carolina falls to No. 19 Arkansas

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- No. 20 South Carolina softball’s Mackenzie Boesel’s hit in the bottom of the third broke the school record for doubles in a career as the Gamecocks dropped a 3-2 game to No. 19 Arkansas on Sunday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. The double was Boesel’s 59th and tied the game at 2-2 before the Razorbacks eventually sealed the series finale.

The previous record holder, Tina Plew, held the high mark for 23 years. Sunday was a record-breaking day for the softball program as a whole as it was the 1,118th-straight day it was ranked in the NFCA Top-25 Poll, a new school record.

Arkansas (20-2, 3-0 SEC) used two home runs, a two-run blast in the top of the first and a solo home run in the top of the fourth, to secure the win.

Kelsey Oh (1-4, 0-2) took the loss in the circle. Jenna Bloom (4-1, 1-0) earned the win.

Aaliyah White , Boesel, Kassidy Krupit and Katie Prebble recorded the four Carolina hits on the afternoon.