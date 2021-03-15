Columbia Housing’s Virtual Landlord Workshop to help provide affordable homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Housing Authority is hosting a Virtual Landlord Workshop tonight to help provide affordable homes in the Palmetto State.

The workshop starts at 6 p.m. and if you’re a landlord, you must register through Zoom.

Curtis spoke with Columbia Housing’s CEO Ivory Mathews about how this workshop will not only help landlords, but it helps those in need to afford a roof over their heads.

Mathews says in 2020, Columbia Housing paid out more than $30 million to local landlords in rental assistance payments, which helped them pay property taxes, mortgages and it gave them the opportunity to help many low-income families afford housing.

To register, please visit Columbia Housing’s website.