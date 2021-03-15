Security officials to scale back fencing around US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) – Security officials say they will soon scale back fencing that has circled the U.S. Capitol and cut off the entire area to pedestrian and vehicular traffic since a mob attacked the building on Jan. 6.

The acting House sergeant-at-arms, Timothy Blodgett, said Monday in a memo to members of Congress that the fencing will be scaled back in two phases.

The decision comes in response to guidance from the U.S. Capitol Police that “there does not exist a known, credible threat” that warrants keeping the temporary barrier in place.