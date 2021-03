This Sunday, March 21, an asteroid will zoom by us going roughly 77,000 mph. NASA estimates it size to be somewhere between 1,300 and 2,230 feet wide. At its closest point it will be roughly 1.3 million miles away. Below is the tweet from NASA. And there’s a really good article about this in space.com.

https://www.space.com/big-asteroid-2001-fo32-earth-flyby-march-2021