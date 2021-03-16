CDC looking into potentially changing social distancing recommendations in classrooms

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it may revise its recommendation to socially distance six feet in classrooms. A Harvard study published last week found no difference in COVID-19 transmissions in Massachusetts schools when students distanced three feet instead of the recommended six feet. Students in that study were wearing masks.

The CDC is not quite ready to revise its recommendations yet, but its director says the agency is looking at the possibility.