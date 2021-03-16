HUSH No More will host events to help victims of sexual assault

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As Sexual Assault Awareness Month starts in April, one non-profit organization is hosting many events to help the victims of sexual assault.

Curtis spoke to HUSH No More’s Founder & Executive Director Dr. Vanessa Dunn Guyton about the events and the organization’s goal to help the victims overcome the pain of sexual assault and to inspire others.

There will be a Spoken Word & Open Mic virtual event on April 16 at 8 p.m., where you can take part or watch performances from artists, musicians, poets, and much more.

You can also take part in the Survivor to Warrior S.P.E.A.R.R. training on April 17 at 9 a.m. at the Warrior Warehouse on 7230 Middle Street in Columbia.

Head instructor Lance Adams will teach you some methods to protect yourself from an attacker with the S.P.E.A.R.R. training, which stands for “Self-Protection Essentials Against Assault, Robbery and Rape.”

Both of these events are free.

If you want to register for these events, visit HUSH No More’s website.

You can also call the organization at 1-888-285-2161 for more information.