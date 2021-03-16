Judge in Derek Chauvin trial to meet with jurors following Floyd settlement

CNN– The judge in the Derek Chauvin trial will be reaching out to the seven jurors already selected, after Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement last week, for George Floyd’s estate.

According to video taken at the scene, Floyd repeatedly said “I can’t breathe” while Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost eight minutes.

The judge says he’ll speak to every juror, asking what they know about the settlement and if they can be impartial for the upcoming trial.