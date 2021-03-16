Ronald McDonald House of Columbia hosting Royal Rumble charity bike ride May 1

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Book your calendars for a good cause. The Ronald McDonald House of Columbia is hosting a Royal Rumble charity bike ride. The ride will take place Saturday, May 1 in the Lake Murray area from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Riders will go to five locations to collect poker cards, and the rider with the best hand will win $500! Registration is $20 per rider and $10 for passengers. The ride starts at Twisted Roots in Lexington, S.C. and will stop by Wings and Ale at the Dam, Social Grill, TB’s Shack, Highway 378 and finish back at Twisted Roots.

“Community support is what allows RMHC to fulfill our mission to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and wellbeing of children. The Royal Rumble is going to be a fun way to raise funds and spread awareness of the programs,” says Liz Atkinson, the Operations Director at RMHC Columbia, SC.

To register, visit www.rmhcofcolumbia.org/RoyalRumble.